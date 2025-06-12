Pat Cummins completes 300 Test wickets with 14th five-wicket haul
What's the story
Australia's captain Pat Cummins has become the eighth Australian cricketer to take 300 Test wickets.
His achievement came on the second day of the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's.
Cummins achieved this milestone by taking six wickets for just 28 runs, which is now the best figures by a Test captain at Lord's, as per ESPNcricinfo.
His exploits helped Australia bowl SA out for 138 after the former scored 212.
Bowling trio
Cummins joins this elite group
Cummins's achievement means that for the first time in Test history, a bowling attack with three players who have taken over 300 wickets is playing together.
He now joins Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon in this exclusive group.
Josh Hazlewood is also close to joining the club with his current tally at 280 wickets.
Personal milestone
'For any fast bowler, 300 wickets is a big number'
Speaking to the host broadcast at the innings break, Cummins reflected on his journey to this milestone.
"It's great, and I've got some family here which is nice," he said. "They were batting pretty well so happy we've got a decent lead this first innings."
He further added that for any fast bowler, 300 wickets is a big number as it means they've battled through injuries and played well in different conditions.
Match impact
Five wickets for the Australian captain
In the ongoing World Test Championship final, Cummins has been in top form. He dismissed Wiaan Mulder on Day 1 and took all five wickets to fall to a bowler on Day 2.
His victims included Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen and David Bedingham.
Kagiso Rabada was brilliantly caught at deep square leg to bring up Cummins's 300th wicket.
Numbers
4th five-wicket haul for Cummins against the Proteas
Cummins has raced to 300 wickets from 68 matches. He averages 22.08. He took his 14th five-wicket haul and also owns two 10-wicket match hauls.
In 9 matches versus the Proteas, Cummins has raced to 47 scalps at 17.44. He took his 4th five-wicket haul versus South Africa.
Meanwhile, in 12 matches on English soil, he has claimed 57 scalps at 24.80. It was his 2nd five-wicket haul in England.
Stats
Breaking down his career in numbers
In 38 home matches, Cummins has picked 177 scalps at an average of 19.92. He has nine five-wicket hauls at home with two 10-wicket match hauls.
In 28 away matches (home of opposition), he owns 113 scalps at 25.94. He owns four five-wicket hauls in away games.
In two neutral venue matches, he has taken 10 wickets at 16.60. He has one five-wicket haul.
Do you know?
206 wickets for Cummins in ICC World Test Championship
Across three editions in the ICC World Test Championship, Cummmins owns 206 scalps at an impressive 22.11. He owns 10 five-wicket hauls in the WTC.