What's the story

Australia's captain Pat Cummins has become the eighth Australian cricketer to take 300 Test wickets.

His achievement came on the second day of the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's.

Cummins achieved this milestone by taking six wickets for just 28 runs, which is now the best figures by a Test captain at Lord's, as per ESPNcricinfo.

His exploits helped Australia bowl SA out for 138 after the former scored 212.