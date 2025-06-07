Jos Buttler slams his 27th fifty in T20Is: Key stats
England batter Jos Buttler helped his side reach 188/6 versus West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.
Buttler, who enjoyed a solid Indian Premier League 2025 season for Gujarat Titans, kept his prowess going in 20 overs cricket.
His 96 from 59 balls helped England get to a good score. We decode Buttler's stats.
Buttler sets the tone
England lost opener Ben Duckett early (16/1) before Buttler and Jamie Smith kept the tempo going.
The pair added a 69-run stand for the 2nd wicket. The tone was set in the powerplay by Buttler as he hammered Alzarri Joseph for three sixes in an over as England reached 78/1.
Run-making was a bit difficult in the middle overs as WI bowled well.
Buttler and Bethell help England with a fine stand
England were 116/4 in the 12th over before Buttler added 60 runs for the 5th wicket alongside Jacob Bethell. The former was dismissed in the 19th over with England placed at 176/5. Joseph got his wicket.
5th T20I fifty against the Windies
Buttler's 96 came from 59 balls. He smacked 6 fours and 4 sixes.
The veteran Englishman has raced to 3,631 runs in T20Is at 35.95 from 135 matches (124 innings).
He hit his 27th T20I fifty (100s: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns 611 runs versus West Indies at 33.94. He hit his 5th fifty versus WI (SR: 144.10).
90th T20 fifty for Buttler
Overall in T20s, this was Buttler's 90th fifty (100s: 8). He has smashed 543 sixes. Buttler has raced to 12,747 runs at an average of 35.70 from 449 matches (423 innings).