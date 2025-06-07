What's the story

England batter Jos Buttler helped his side reach 188/6 versus West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

Buttler, who enjoyed a solid Indian Premier League 2025 season for Gujarat Titans, kept his prowess going in 20 overs cricket.

His 96 from 59 balls helped England get to a good score. We decode Buttler's stats.