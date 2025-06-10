WTC final: Australia announce Playing XI; Marnus Labuschagne to open
What's the story
Australia have announced their Playing XI for the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa, starting June 11 at Lord's.
Pat Cummins will lead the star-studded Australian side that eyes its second WTC title.
Notably, Marnus Labuschagne is set to open the innings alongside senior batter Usman Khawaja in the final.
Meanwhile, Cameron Green has been given the Number 3 spot.
Information
Australia's XI for the final
Australia's XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (Wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins (Captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood.
Opening slot
Labuschagne to partner Khawaja
As mentioned, Labuschagne will open the innings along with Khawaja.
The selectors picked him ahead of the young Sam Konstas, who shone against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.
Earlier, the likes of Steve Smith, Nathan McSweeney, and Travis Head were tested for the spot.
Labuschagne, who bats at Number 3, has never opened the innings in Test cricket.
Takeaways
Other key takeaways from the XI
Besides, all-rounder Cameron Green is set to play his first Test since undergoing back surgery.
Green, who has been assigned the Number 3 slot, will play as a specialist batter to manage his workload.
Meanwhile, all-rounder Beau Webster will assist the Australian bowlers at Lord's. He bowls both medium-pace and off-spin.
The dangerous Travis Head will bat at Number 5.
WTC final
Australia eye these records
Australia had reached their second successive WTC final by finishing second in the 2023-25 table. They bagged 13 wins from 19 matches, amassing a points percentage of 67.54.
The Cummins-led Australia could become the first side to defend their WTC title.
Australia are the only side with each of the four ICC trophies. They could now clinch their 11th ICC title.