What's the story

Australia have announced their Playing XI for the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa, starting June 11 at Lord's.

Pat Cummins will lead the star-studded Australian side that eyes its second WTC title.

Notably, Marnus Labuschagne is set to open the innings alongside senior batter Usman Khawaja in the final.

Meanwhile, Cameron Green has been given the Number 3 spot.