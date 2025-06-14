'Squid Game' S03 trailer—Player 456 seeks to end deadly games
What's the story
Netflix has dropped the final trailer for the third and last season of its globally acclaimed series, Squid Game.
The show follows financially struggling players who participate in deadly games to win huge cash prizes.
The upcoming season will reveal if Player No. 456, Seong Gi-hun, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, can finally put an end to the infamous deadly games.
Character arc
Players must now face the chilling games again
The final trailer teases that the last season will pick up from the bloody cliffhanger of S02, with Gi-hun at his lowest point.
By the looks of it, the new games will bring more deaths and will be just as dangerous as before.
Moreover, the infamous dolls, Young-hee and boyfriend Chul-su, also seem to have a new, menacing plan for the players.
Game dynamics
Will Gi-hun survive?
The new trailer also hints at the addition of new games to the contest.
Specifically, the trailer gives a glimpse of the twisted version of The Floor Is Lava game, where one wrong move can lead to instant death.
In one of the key scenes, Gi-hun yells at the guards, "Why didn't you kill me? Why did you keep me alive? Why did you let me live?"
Twitter Post
Take a look at the trailer here
"Are you blaming yourself for everything that's happened?"
Squid Game 3 concludes June 27.
Squid Game 3 concludes June 27. pic.twitter.com/gR0S46gvHk
Final confrontation
Gi-hun and the Front Man will also battle each other
The upcoming season will also see a face-off between Gi-hun and The Front Man, who was responsible for the death of his best friend.
This betrayal fuels Gi-hun's anger as he is determined to bring the games to an end once and for all.
The show is directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk and premieres on Netflix on June 27.