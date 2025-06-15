Inside Arjun Rampal's intense preparation for 'Rana Naidu' S02
What's the story
Arjun Rampal, who plays the main antagonist Rauf in Rana Naidu Season 2, recently revealed that he went through a major physical transformation for the role.
The actor gained 14kg to match his co-star Rana Daggubati's strong screen presence!
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rampal said he felt "small" next to Daggubati's towering frame and incredible screen presence.
Transformation details
'I would really look small next to him': Rampal
Rampal said, "Talking about physicality, the thing that I felt I really needed to work on for Rauf was gaining weight. Especially because I was working with Rana, who is a huge guy."
"I decided to gain weight because that's the only way it would appear like two guys, equals, at each other. If I go at this weight, which I have now, I would really look small next to him."
Psychological toll
'It takes a lot out of you': Rampal
Rampal, who has played villains before, admitted that it isn't easy. "Nobody likes to be that (bad) guy. It takes a lot out of you. It's not an easy space to be in."
However, he said, "But while doing it, you can have a lot of fun. So, I enjoyed it."
Rampal's character Rauf is described as unpredictable yet charming. He said it was important for him to make Rauf appear big and menacing by gaining weight.
Show details