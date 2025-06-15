What's the story

Arjun Rampal, who plays the main antagonist Rauf in Rana Naidu Season 2, recently revealed that he went through a major physical transformation for the role.

The actor gained 14kg to match his co-star Rana Daggubati's strong screen presence!

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rampal said he felt "small" next to Daggubati's towering frame and incredible screen presence.