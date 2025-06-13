Set right after the events of the first season, this installment once again cuts right to the chase, as we meet Rana (Daggubati) on another dangerous, life-altering mission.

He makes a powerful enemy in Rauf, played by Arjun Rampal, who is after not just Rana, but also his family, even his two kids.

Kriti Kharbanda plays Rana's business associate, Alia Oberoi.