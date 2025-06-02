Kristen Bell's 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 returns in October
What's the story
The second season of Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, is set to premiere on Netflix on October 23.
The announcement was made during a Netflix FYC LA Emmy Event celebrating the show's first season.
The series is loosely based on creator Erin Foster's real-life experiences with her husband, Simon Tikham.
It explores the romance between an agnostic podcaster and a rabbi who meet at a dinner party. They navigate their relationship amid cultural differences.
Plot progression
The Season 1 finale left viewers on a cliffhanger
The first season of Nobody Wants This ended with an uncertain future for the main characters, Joanne (Bell) and Noah (Brody).
The season finale saw Joanne confess her reluctance to convert to Judaism, leaving their relationship in limbo.
Netflix officially renewed the rom-com series shortly after its September 2024 premiere due to its immense popularity among viewers.
Cast updates
New faces join the cast in Season 2
The original cast will return for the second season, along with some new faces.
Brody's wife and actor Leighton Meester will guest star as Abby, an Instagram mom-influencer and Joanne's childhood rival.
Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky, and Arian Moayed are also set to appear in the forthcoming season.
Foster will return as an executive producer alongside her sister, Sara Foster.
Nobody Wants This has struck a chord with fans, who can't get enough of Joanne and Noah's electric chemistry.