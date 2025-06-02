What's the story

The second season of Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, is set to premiere on Netflix on October 23.

The announcement was made during a Netflix FYC LA Emmy Event celebrating the show's first season.

The series is loosely based on creator Erin Foster's real-life experiences with her husband, Simon Tikham.

It explores the romance between an agnostic podcaster and a rabbi who meet at a dinner party. They navigate their relationship amid cultural differences.