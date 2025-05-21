'Avatar' Season 3 begins production: All about hit Netflix show
What's the story
Netflix has officially announced the production of Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 3. The news comes after the filming of Season 2 was wrapped up.
Celebrating this milestone, the cast members—Gordon Cormier (Aang), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Miya Cech (Toph), Kiawentiio (Katara), Dallas Liu (Zuko), Elizabeth Yu (Azula), Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Uncle Iroh), Daniel Dae Kim (Fire Lord Ozai)—shared a celebratory video from the set.
Casting news
New additions to Season 3 cast revealed
Along with the production announcement, fans also learned about new cast members for Season 3.
Jon Jon Briones (Ratched, Hadestown) will be joining as Piandao, while Tantoo Cardinal (Dances with Wolves, Legends of the Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon) will be playing Hama.
Meanwhile, many new actors will be introduced in Season 2 itself, including Terry Chen (Jeong Jeong), Dolly De Leon (Lo and Li), Lily Gao (Ursa), Madison Hu (Fei), and Dichen Lachman (Yangchen).
Storyline secrecy
Plot details of Season 3 remain under wraps
While the production of Season 3 is in full swing, we still don't know some plot details.
The series serves as a live-action adaptation of the beloved Nickelodeon animated series that revolved around Aang, a young Avatar, mastering the four elements—Water, Earth, Fire, and Air.
The story follows Aang's journey to bring balance to a world under threat from the powerful Fire Nation.