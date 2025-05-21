Mohanlal reveals 'Vrusshabha' first look on his birthday
What's the story
On his birthday, celebrated actor Mohanlal unveiled the first look of his much-anticipated film, Vrusshabha. The movie is scheduled to release in theaters on October 16, 2025.
Mohanlal revealed he is excited about the project, calling it a tale that "will ignite your soul and echo through time."
He dedicated this special reveal to his fans, saying their love has always been his greatest strength.
Film teaser
Mohanlal's warrior avatar in 'Vrusshabha' 1st look video
The first look video of Vrusshabha gives a glimpse of Mohanlal in his fierce warrior avatar, sporting a sword. His septum piercing and long locks make him look even more powerful.
Earlier this year, he announced he had wrapped up shooting for the film by posting a video from the sets where he was seen celebrating with the team.
The film is shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu for cultural authenticity and wide appeal.
Twitter Post
The first look of 'Vrusshabha'
This one is special — dedicating it to all my fans.— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 21, 2025
The wait ends. The storm awakens.
With pride
and power, I unveil the first lookof VRUSSHABHA – a tale that will ignite your soul
and echo through
time.makes it all the more
Unveiling this on my birthday
meaningful - your love… pic.twitter.com/vBl1atqY3Z
Film details
'Vrusshabha': A blend of action, emotion, and mythology
Vrusshabha, which is directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms, promises to be a grand cinematic experience. The film will be released in five languages—Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.
Mohanlal has several major projects lined up, including MMMN opposite Mammootty and Nayanthara, Hridayapoorvam, L3: The Beginning, and Drishyam 3.
On the occasion of his birthday, he also shared a glimpse of Hridayapoorvam.
He was last seen in Thudarum, which was a massive success.
Twitter Post
A glimpse into 'Hridayapoorvam'
“Straight from the heart, with my favourites by my side. #Hridayapoorvampic.twitter.com/GaeFhGbKuY— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 21, 2025