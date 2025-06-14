'Kannappa' trailer: Vishnu Manchu's character turns from atheist to devotee
What's the story
The much-awaited trailer for the mythological film Kannappa was unveiled on Saturday.
Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, it stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead role and features an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Prabhas in cameo roles.
The film will be released on June 27.
Trailer highlights
'Kannappa' trailer shows high-octane action sequences
The Kannappa trailer promises a visual extravaganza with high-octane action sequences and gripping scenes.
The film tells the story of an atheist who eventually becomes a devotee of Shiva, evoking a sense of spirituality and steadfast devotion.
Cameos from Kumar and Prabhas are also integral to the narrative.
Mohan Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, and Brahmanandam will also be seen in the movie.
Check out the trailer here
Ongoing probe
'Kannappa' stolen hard-disk fiasco
Kannappa's production was recently embroiled in difficulties.
Last month, the hard disk containing the film's VFX work was stolen, leading to an investigation.
The hard disk was reportedly received by a person called Raghu, an office boy at the Filmnagar office in Hyderabad.
He then gave it to a woman named Charitha, leading to suspicion toward both.
Nonetheless, the film is now set to release as per its original schedule.