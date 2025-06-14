'Wednesday' Season 2: Steve Buscemi set to play fire-controlling principal
What's the story
Netflix's popular series Wednesday is gearing up for its second season, slated for release in August 2025.
The upcoming season will see Nevermore Academy get a new principal after the demise of Principal Larissa Weems, played by Gwendoline Christie, in Season 1.
Actor Steve Buscemi has been confirmed as Principal Dort, bringing with him the unique ability of pyrokinesis, aka fire control!
New dynamics
Principal Dort's pyrokinesis powers will add to the storyline
Principal Dort's arrival is set to introduce a new layer of complexity to the series.
His ability to control fire will likely influence the dynamics at Nevermore Academy, as this will be the first time a character with fire powers will be introduced.
The character's fiery powers were teased in promotional images, hinting at his significant role in the upcoming season.
Plot expectations
Season 2 will explore new dynamics at Nevermore Academy
With Principal Dort taking charge, fans can expect fresh energy at Nevermore Academy.
The introduction of new leadership and fiery powers suggests that Season 2 will dive more into the supernatural side of things.
The first part is set to stream on August 6, and the remaining episodes will premiere on September 3.
Character expansion
A look at the cast of 'Wednesday' Season 2
Season 2 of Wednesday will not only bring back familiar characters like Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) and Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers) but also introduce a larger cast of Addams family members and staff.
Given his psychic status, Dort may become a mentor to central characters like Wednesday or her brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez), potentially solidifying the familial ties in the narrative.