What's the story

Netflix's popular series Wednesday is gearing up for its second season, slated for release in August 2025.

The upcoming season will see Nevermore Academy get a new principal after the demise of Principal Larissa Weems, played by Gwendoline Christie, in Season 1.

Actor Steve Buscemi has been confirmed as Principal Dort, bringing with him the unique ability of pyrokinesis, aka fire control!