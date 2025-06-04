Jason Momoa, Andy Samberg to star in Netflix action-comedy
What's the story
Hollywood actors Jason Momoa and Andy Samberg are set to star in a new action-comedy film for Netflix.
The project was sold in a "highly competitive" situation, reported Deadline.
Although the title is yet to be announced, it has been revealed that it will be set in Hawaii, Momoa's native state.
The script is being penned by Saturday Night Live alumni Rob Klein and John Solomon.
Production details
Momoa and Samberg serve as producers
Both Momoa and Samberg are also attached as producers for the film.
As per Deadline, no director has been announced yet.
However, given Klein and Solomon's impressive track record of 19 Emmy nominations between them, expectations are quite high for this project.
Career highlights
Momoa and Samberg's recent projects
Momoa has been riding high on the success of his recent film, A Minecraft Movie.
He is also set to soon appear in Chief of War, a historical drama miniseries about the unification of the Hawaiian Islands.
Meanwhile, Samberg has taken a more behind-the-scenes route since Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
He has executive-produced several shows, including I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson and PEN15, and created Digman!
He will also be seen in the black comedy film, The Roses.