May 16, 202509:52 am

What's the story

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar created history on Thursday by talking to Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister.

This marks India's first-ever ministerial outreach to Afghanistan's Taliban regime, which New Delhi has not yet recognized officially.

The conversation comes after the Taliban condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians.