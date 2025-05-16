Pakistan-India ceasefire extended until May 18
India and Pakistan have agreed to extend confidence-building measures (CBMs) to gradually ease military tensions along the Line of Control and the international boundary, TOI reported.
The decision comes after an understanding was reached on May 10 to halt cross-border hostilities.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced that during a phone call between the two Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) on Thursday, the Pakistan Army claimed to have agreed to extend its ceasefire with India till Sunday.
More discussions expected
FM Dar told the Senate on Thursday that the DGMOs will meet again on May 18 to continue deliberations.
He stated that the two countries would engage in a political discourse and that a "resolution for all the problems will be discussed."
"We have told the world that we will carry out a composite dialogue," Dar said.
India's stance on the ceasefire extension
There has been no official confirmation from the Indian Army on this extension.
India has always maintained that Operation Sindoor was only "paused" and its armed forces are fully prepared to respond to any potential threat from Pakistan.
The two countries had previously agreed to consider immediate measures for troop reduction along borders and forward areas during their May 10 discussion.
Military deployments
Pakistan's military movements and India's response
After the Pahalgam massacre, Pakistan has relocated several reserve Army formations, tanks and Chinese-made SH-15 self-propelled 155mm howitzers near the Line of Control (LoC) and the international boundary.
In reaction to these developments, India has also made "mirror deployments" of its forces.
Both countries are also working on reinforcing CBMs to ensure that neither side initiates any aggressive action or fires at each other.