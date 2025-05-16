What's the story

India and Pakistan have agreed to extend confidence-building measures (CBMs) to gradually ease military tensions along the Line of Control and the international boundary, TOI reported.

The decision comes after an understanding was reached on May 10 to halt cross-border hostilities.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced that during a phone call between the two Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) on Thursday, the Pakistan Army claimed to have agreed to extend its ceasefire with India till Sunday.