Week after Pahalgam attack, 4 counter-terror operations underway in Kashmir
Four counter-terrorism operations have been launched in Kashmir a week after the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives, NDTV reported.
Two of them are continuations of previous encounters, while the other two are focused on South Kashmir, especially in Shopian district's Yarwan forest area.
Both the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police are working together in joint efforts.
Security boost
Enhanced security measures in southern Kashmir
NDTV, quoting army sources, said that there has been a massive increase in counter-terror activities across Kashmir, especially in the southern districts.
Security has been especially beefed up in Shopian and Pulwama, where searches and combing are on in the heavily forested and rural areas.
As a precautionary measure, around 50 public parks and gardens in vulnerable localities have been shut down.
Of the 87 marked sensitive, gates have been locked at 48.
Restricted access
Closure of public parks and tourist sites
Tourist attractions that have been closed to the public include Dooshpathri, Kokernag, Duksum, Sinthan Top, Acchabal, Bangus Valley, Margan Top, and Tosamaidan.
These destinations were marketed as alternative tourist circuits in the last few years but are now high-risk areas.
On April 22, gunmen had opened fire at visitors in Pahalgam, killing 26 and injuring many others.
Most of the victims were tourists who had arrived in the valley for the spring season, traditionally considered safer for travel.