What's the story

The Supreme Court has stated that there's nothing fundamentally wrong with a country using spyware to ensure security, but the main concern is against whom the technology is being used.

The observation came while the court was hearing a batch of writ petitions from 2021 demanding an independent probe into allegations of targeted surveillance through Israeli spyware Pegasus.

The petitioners had alleged the use of Pegasus spyware by the Indian government to snoop on journalists, judges, activists and others.