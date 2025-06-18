'Kuberaa' gets U/A certificate with 19 cuts, runtime revealed
What's the story
Dhanush's upcoming film Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula, has reportedly been given a U/A certificate with 19 cuts by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
The original runtime of the film was 195 minutes, but after the cuts, it was reduced by nearly 13 minutes, down to 181 minutes, reported Andhra Box Office.
The decision to cut down the runtime comes after the filmmakers sought certification for "avoiding last-minute stress."
Advance bookings
'Kuberaa' advance bookings have started
Despite the cuts, advance bookings for Kuberaa have reportedly started on a positive note. The film has already sold over 6,600 tickets, earning $115,800 in the US market. This indicates that the movie is generating significant interest among audiences.
The film also stars Akkineni Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles alongside Dhanush.
Actor's perspective
It was a fantastic experience shooting for 'Kuberaa': Dhanush
Dhanush recently opened up about his experience shooting for Kuberaa. He said, "I heard I had to stand in the sun. I had to do a lot of research... All those are lies... I just had to follow my director."
"It was a fantastic experience shooting for this film. We shot in dumpyards and garbage trucks. Every experience teaches you something."
The film also stars Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.
It releases on Friday.