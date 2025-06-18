What's the story

Dhanush's upcoming film Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula, has reportedly been given a U/A certificate with 19 cuts by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The original runtime of the film was 195 minutes, but after the cuts, it was reduced by nearly 13 minutes, down to 181 minutes, reported Andhra Box Office.

The decision to cut down the runtime comes after the filmmakers sought certification for "avoiding last-minute stress."