'War 2' surpasses 'Super 30' to become Hrithik's fifth-highest grosser

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:19 pm Aug 22, 202501:19 pm

Hrithik Roshan's latest movie, War 2, has crossed the ₹200cr mark at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the movie has earned ₹203.96cr so far in India, surpassing Roshan's 2019 film Super 30, which had a lifetime total of ₹147.39cr. War 2 raked in a whopping ₹150cr at the Hindi box office within just eight days of its release. However, despite the milestone, the film's performance falls short of expectations given its link to Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe.