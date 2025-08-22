'War 2' surpasses 'Super 30' to become Hrithik's fifth-highest grosser
What's the story
Hrithik Roshan's latest movie, War 2, has crossed the ₹200cr mark at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the movie has earned ₹203.96cr so far in India, surpassing Roshan's 2019 film Super 30, which had a lifetime total of ₹147.39cr. War 2 raked in a whopping ₹150cr at the Hindi box office within just eight days of its release. However, despite the milestone, the film's performance falls short of expectations given its link to Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe.
Competition
'Coolie' edges past 'War 2'
Despite its strong run, War 2 has been overshadowed by Rajinikanth's Coolie, which has already collected ₹229.73 crore. While the Roshan-starrer enjoyed a wider release in North India, Coolie has clearly held the advantage in terms of momentum and audience appeal, particularly in mass circuits. However, both films saw their momentum dip after the weekend.
Predecessor comparison
Comparisons with the predecessor 'War' highlight underperformance
Comparisons with its predecessor, War, highlight a sense of underperformance. The original War was not only a record-breaking hit but also established Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action chemistry as a box office force. Although grand in scale and tied to the expansion of the Spy Universe, the sequel has struggled to capture the same magic as its predecessor. The coming weekend will be crucial for War 2's performance.