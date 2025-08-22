Next Article
Chiranjeevi's birthday special: 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' title reveal
On his 70th birthday, Telugu legend Chiranjeevi had the makers reveal the title of his next film: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu—a nod to his real name.
The announcement video shows him in a strong, nostalgic vibe with commandos by his side.
Directed by Anil Ravipudi and co-starring Nayanthara, the movie is aiming for a big Sankranti 2026 release.
More about the film
This is a family entertainer and marks Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara's third time working together.
Bheems Ceciroleo is on music, while Sameer Reddy handles cinematography.
A key shoot happened in Alappuzha, Kerala—think romantic songs and wedding scenes on gorgeous houseboats.
The technical crew also includes editor Tammiraju and designer AS Prakash.