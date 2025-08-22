Chiranjeevi's birthday special: 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' title reveal Entertainment Aug 22, 2025

On his 70th birthday, Telugu legend Chiranjeevi had the makers reveal the title of his next film: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu—a nod to his real name.

The announcement video shows him in a strong, nostalgic vibe with commandos by his side.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi and co-starring Nayanthara, the movie is aiming for a big Sankranti 2026 release.