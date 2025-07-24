Ozzy Osbourne received 2-hour-long critical care before death: Report
What's the story
The legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne was reportedly given advanced critical care by paramedics for two hours before his death on Tuesday, per the Daily Mail. A Thames Valley air ambulance landed near his mansion in Chalfont St Giles at 10:30am on the day of the incident. They claimed that despite their efforts, they were unable to save the singer's life.
Official statement
Helicopter was dispatched to provide advanced critical care
Speaking to Daily Mail, a spokesperson for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance said, "We can confirm that our helicopter was dispatched to provide advanced critical care at an incident near Chalfont St Giles yesterday." Locals had expressed concern upon seeing the helicopter, fearing it was for Osbourne due to his known health issues.
Family statement
Osbourne's family confirmed his death on Tuesday
Osbourne's family confirmed his death on Tuesday, expressing their grief in a statement. They revealed that the Prince of Darkness was "with his family and surrounded by love" during his last moments. The Grammy winner is survived by wife Sharon Osbourne and their three children - Aimee (41), Kelly (40), and Jack (39). He also had son Elliot, daughter Jessica, and son Louis from his first marriage to Thelma Riley.
Health issues
Osbourne battled several health issues before his death
Osbourne had been battling several health issues before his death, including Parkinson's disease and limited mobility due to a 2003 accident aggravated by a 2019 fall. These conditions had forced him to retire from touring in 2023. However, he still chose to perform a farewell Black Sabbath show with his bandmates Tony Iommi, Bill Ward, and Geezer Butler earlier this month. The exact cause of death has not yet been revealed.