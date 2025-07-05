Anushka Shetty-Vikram Prabhu's 'Ghaati' postponed
The release of the highly anticipated action-thriller Ghaati, starring Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu, has been postponed. The film was originally set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025, but will now be released later. The makers confirmed the postponement on Saturday but did not disclose the new date.
The production house UV Creations shared on social media, "Ghaati is not just a film; it's a mountain echo, a wild breeze, a story carved from stone and soil." "To honor every frame, every breath, we have chosen to hold its flight a little longer in our embrace. We believe this wait will make the experience richer, more intense, and more unforgettable. "Thank you for your love, your patience, and for walking these winding trails with us."
One of the studios couldn't deliver VFX on time
In a recent interview with Filmfare, producer Rajeev Reddy explained that the delay was caused by a studio's failure to deliver the necessary output on time. "We have been coordinating with multiple studios for VFX work, but unfortunately one of the studios couldn't deliver the output on time. It prompted us to postpone the release," he said. The film was earlier scheduled for an April 18 release but was pushed to July 11 before this latest delay.
Reddy assures fans 'Ghaati' will be a very gripping film
Reddy also assured fans that Ghaati will be a "very gripping" film. He said, "We wanted to do complete justice to the narrative and make it a superior product. We shall give it our everything and then finalize the new release date." The film, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, also stars Ramya Krishnan and Jagapathi Babu.
Ghaati is the second collaboration between Shetty and Jagarlamudi after their successful film Vedam. The movie is produced by Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi under their banner. The first glimpse of Ghaati was unveiled on Shetty's birthday, generating immense excitement among fans. The film promises an intense exploration of the darker aspects of human nature, where characters grapple with their pasts and make difficult choices.