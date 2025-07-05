Page Loader
Naga Vamsi to distribute Jr NTR-Hrithik's 'War 2' in Telugu
'War 2' will release on August 14, 2025

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 05, 2025
04:22 pm
What's the story

The highly anticipated action-thriller War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, will hit theaters on August 14 this year. Ahead of its release, producer Naga Vamsi has confirmed that he has acquired the Telugu distribution rights for the film under his banner Sithara Entertainments. This marks a reunion with NTR after their previous collaborations on Aravindha Sametha and Devara.

Producer's statement

'Couldn't be happier to reunite with my dearest...'

Vamsi took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his acquisition of War 2's Telugu theatrical rights. He wrote, "Yes... it's War 2... Couldn't be happier to reunite with my dearest @tarak9999 anna." "After Aravindha Sametha and Devara, it's time for the hattrick and we are going all in no matter what." He added that fans should get ready to witness NTR like never before.

'Man of masses like...'

Financial details

Rights acquired for ₹80cr?

Media reports suggest that Vamsi's Sithara Entertainments has acquired the Telugu distribution rights of War 2 for around ₹80cr. However, the producer has not confirmed this figure. He also thanked NTR, Roshan, director Ayan Mukerji, and the entire team of YRF Spy Universe for making them a part of this action spectacle.

Film details

'War 2' directed by Mukerji

War 2, directed by Mukerji and written by Shridhar Raghavan with dialogues by Abbas Tyrewala, is the next installment in Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe. The film will be released in Hindi and Telugu. It will also have a theatrical release across India in standard and IMAX formats. It is set to clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie.