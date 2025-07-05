Naga Vamsi to distribute Jr NTR-Hrithik's 'War 2' in Telugu

The highly anticipated action-thriller War 2 , starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR , will hit theaters on August 14 this year. Ahead of its release, producer Naga Vamsi has confirmed that he has acquired the Telugu distribution rights for the film under his banner Sithara Entertainments. This marks a reunion with NTR after their previous collaborations on Aravindha Sametha and Devara.

Producer's statement 'Couldn't be happier to reunite with my dearest...' Vamsi took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his acquisition of War 2's Telugu theatrical rights. He wrote, "Yes... it's War 2... Couldn't be happier to reunite with my dearest @tarak9999 anna." "After Aravindha Sametha and Devara, it's time for the hattrick and we are going all in no matter what." He added that fans should get ready to witness NTR like never before.

Twitter Post 'Man of masses like...' Yes… it’s #War2…Couldn’t be happier to reunite with my dearest @tarak9999 anna ❤️



After #AravindhaSametha and #Devara, it’s time for the hattrick and we are going all in no matter what 💥💥



Dear fans… get ready!

Dear fans… get ready!

Financial details Rights acquired for ₹80cr? Media reports suggest that Vamsi's Sithara Entertainments has acquired the Telugu distribution rights of War 2 for around ₹80cr. However, the producer has not confirmed this figure. He also thanked NTR, Roshan, director Ayan Mukerji, and the entire team of YRF Spy Universe for making them a part of this action spectacle.