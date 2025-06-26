'War 2' eyeing global IMAX release: Everything to know
What's the story
Yash Raj Films (YRF) has announced that its upcoming action thriller War 2 will be released in IMAX theaters around the world on August 14 this year. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring NTR Jr., Hrithik Roshan, and Kiara Advani, is a part of the YRF Spy Universe.
Film details
'War 2' is a landmark moment in YRF Spy Universe'
Building on the success of previous hits, Pathaan, War, and Tiger 3, War 2 is expected to be a global action spectacle. Vice President of International Distribution at YRF, Nelson D'Souza, said, "War 2 is a landmark moment in the YRF Spy Universe and we're thrilled to partner with IMAX to deliver it in the most immersive format possible. " "The film pits two of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema in a face-off that's truly epic in every sense."
Teaser release
IMAX teaser of 'War 2' playing in theaters
An exclusive IMAX teaser for the much-anticipated teaser is currently playing in theaters around the world, giving fans a sneak peek into the upcoming film. The full-length feature will be released on August 14, 2025, with an IMAX release. With Mukerji directing and a star-studded cast, War 2 is said to be on its way to redefine Indian action cinema on a global scale. Meanwhile, to celebrate the 50-day countdown to its release, YRF unveiled new posters for the movie.
Twitter Post
YRF released new posters for 'War 2'
Bet you haven’t ever seen a WAR like this! Let’s count it down #50DaysToWar2 ... Releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide!@iHrithik | @tarak9999 | @advani_kiara | #AyanMukerji | #War2 | #YRFSpyUniversepic.twitter.com/wQqznXPrEX— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) June 26, 2025