'War 2' eyeing global IMAX release: Everything to know

Building on the success of previous hits, Pathaan, War, and Tiger 3, War 2 is expected to be a global action spectacle. Vice President of International Distribution at YRF, Nelson D'Souza, said, "War 2 is a landmark moment in the YRF Spy Universe and we're thrilled to partner with IMAX to deliver it in the most immersive format possible. " "The film pits two of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema in a face-off that's truly epic in every sense."

Teaser release

IMAX teaser of 'War 2' playing in theaters

An exclusive IMAX teaser for the much-anticipated teaser is currently playing in theaters around the world, giving fans a sneak peek into the upcoming film. The full-length feature will be released on August 14, 2025, with an IMAX release. With Mukerji directing and a star-studded cast, War 2 is said to be on its way to redefine Indian action cinema on a global scale. Meanwhile, to celebrate the 50-day countdown to its release, YRF unveiled new posters for the movie.