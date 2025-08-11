Infant dropped, bitten, beaten: CCTV captures Noida daycare worker's assault
A 15-month-old girl was allegedly assaulted by an attendant at a daycare in the Paras Tierea residential complex, Noida. The incident was captured on CCTV. In the footage, the attendant is seen slapping, biting, and throwing the toddler to the ground. The girl's parents discovered bite marks when they picked her up later that day.
#Noida DAY CARE HORROR: A 15-month-old child was beaten, head smashed against a wall, dropped on the ground and bitten.— Karan Singh (@Journo_Karan) August 11, 2025
The toddler's mother noticed circular bite marks on her thighs while changing her clothes at home. A doctor confirmed these were human bites and not an infection, as claimed by daycare staff. The parents then sought CCTV footage from the daycare, which was delayed for four days due to technical issues. It was only after police intervention that they received the footage showing multiple instances of abuse by the attendant.
Based on the CCTV footage, an FIR was registered against the daycare owner Charu and the caretaker under sections 115(2), 351(2), and 352 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The caretaker admitted to assaulting the child out of irritation for her constant crying. A medical report confirmed multiple injuries on the toddler's body.
The worker has been arrested, and the head of the daycare center was also taken into custody. The police are now investigating how the attendant was employed at the daycare and if proper licenses were obtained for its operation. The parents said they had chosen this facility after thorough checks of its safety measures, including five CCTV cameras installed throughout the premises.