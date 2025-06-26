'War 2' releases on August 14, 2025

'War 2' posters out! Hrithik, Kiara, Jr NTR shine

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:03 pm Jun 26, 202512:03 pm

What's the story

The makers of the highly anticipated action-thriller War 2 have unveiled three new posters featuring lead actors Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr. NTR. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will be released on August 14, 2025. The posters give a glimpse into the characters' personalities with Roshan's Major Kabir Dhaliwal looking ruthless and merciless while Advani appears "lithe" and "lethal" in her black outfit.