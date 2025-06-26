'War 2' posters out! Hrithik, Kiara, Jr NTR shine
What's the story
The makers of the highly anticipated action-thriller War 2 have unveiled three new posters featuring lead actors Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr. NTR. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will be released on August 14, 2025. The posters give a glimpse into the characters' personalities with Roshan's Major Kabir Dhaliwal looking ruthless and merciless while Advani appears "lithe" and "lethal" in her black outfit.
Character details
Jr NTR plays the villain
Jr NTR, who is making his Bollywood debut with War 2, plays the antagonist named Veerendra Raghunath. His character is described as "resolute and fearless who will never stop hunting." The film explores Kabir's new secret mission that takes him across continents, where he faces off against this terrifying new enemy.
Film franchise
YRF Spy Universe's next installment
War 2 is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Produced by Aditya Chopra, War 2 will hit theaters worldwide on August 14, 2025, coinciding with India's Independence Day weekend. Are you ready for the action storm?