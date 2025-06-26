'Coolie': Everything to know about Aamir's cameo in Rajinikanth's film

Aamir Khan will reportedly be seen in a powerful cameo in the very last 15 minutes of superstar Rajinikanth 's upcoming film, Coolie . The climax is set to feature a face-off between the two actors, going at it in a tussle scene. According to Pinkvilla, "Coolie will feature a power-packed action and confrontation sequence between Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan."

Preparation details Khan's mass-loaded face-off with Rajinikanth The report further states that Khan, known for his perfectionism, had a busy 10-day filming schedule for the film. The scene is said to be beyond a mere cameo and will involve a powerful face-off with intense dialogue exchange and gripping action. The entire climax was shot in Rajasthan﻿.

Film details 'Coolie' set to be box-office blockbuster Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is his first film with Rajinikanth. The film is set to be released on August 14, 2025, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. Made on a massive budget of ₹350 crore, Coolie has already made a lot of expensive pre-release deals and is expected to be a box-office hit.