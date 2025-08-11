The IPO was subscribed over 316 times

Highway Infrastructure IPO: GMP sees drastic fall ahead of listing

By Mudit Dube 09:52 am Aug 11, 202509:52 am

Highway Infrastructure Ltd, a company in the infrastructure development and management sector, is all set to make its debut on Dalal Street tomorrow. The company's initial public offering (IPO) drew an exceptional response, with subscriptions exceeding 316 times on the last day. However, despite ranking among the most sought-after IPOs in India this year, the grey market premium (GMP) has eased sharply over the weekend, slipping to below 35%.