GramIQ raises 25 crore to boost tech user reach

GramIQ's funding comes from a mix of grants, founders' savings, friends and family, plus debt from Startup India Seed Fund. Since launching its MVP in 2023 with just 30K users, it's grown rapidly to 18 lakh by focusing on grassroots outreach.

Revenue model and competitive landscape

The platform is free for farmers but earns money by selling targeted ad access to agribusinesses in India's massive agri-ad market (₹12K crore).

GramIQ aims for ₹2 crore in revenue this year—way up from last year's ₹16 lakh—and has pending orders worth ₹30 lakh.

Its easy WhatsApp interface makes it especially friendly for less tech-savvy farmers, setting it apart from competitors like Krishify and FarmERP.