GramIQ raises 25 crore to boost tech user reach
GramIQ, a WhatsApp chatbot that helps farmers manage expenses, is looking to raise ₹2.5 crore to boost its tech and reach more users across India.
Founded by Sachin Patil and Nishant Burnase, the platform already supports 1.8 million users—200,000 of whom use it daily in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
Funding sources and growth trajectory
GramIQ's funding comes from a mix of grants, founders' savings, friends and family, plus debt from Startup India Seed Fund.
Since launching its MVP in 2023 with just 30K users, it's grown rapidly to 18 lakh by focusing on grassroots outreach.
Revenue model and competitive landscape
The platform is free for farmers but earns money by selling targeted ad access to agribusinesses in India's massive agri-ad market (₹12K crore).
GramIQ aims for ₹2 crore in revenue this year—way up from last year's ₹16 lakh—and has pending orders worth ₹30 lakh.
Its easy WhatsApp interface makes it especially friendly for less tech-savvy farmers, setting it apart from competitors like Krishify and FarmERP.