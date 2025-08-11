BlueStone's IPO opens today: What to know

BlueStone is all about making jewelry shopping easy—both online and in-store. They sell diamond, gold, platinum, and studded pieces through 275 company-owned stores across 117 cities, plus a website with over 7,400 designs. Most of their jewelry is made in-house at facilities in Mumbai, Jaipur, and Surat.

IPO details and use of funds

If the IPO gets fully subscribed at the top price band, BlueStone's valuation will hit around ₹7,823 crore.

Shares are set to list on BSE and NSE on August 19.

The money raised will mainly go toward working capital and business needs as BlueStone continues its rapid expansion—even though they posted a loss this year due to growth costs.