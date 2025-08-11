BLT Logistics IPO oversubscribed 560 times: What to expect today
BLT Logistics's IPO, which closed on August 6, saw huge interest—oversubscribed by 560 times.
The ₹9.72 crore issue offered shares at ₹75 each, with non-institutional investors leading the rush (over 1,000x subscribed), followed by retail and institutional buyers.
Strong revenue and profit growth in FY25 so far
Based in Ahmedabad since 2011, BLT Logistics handles container transport and warehousing for sectors like electronics and FMCG.
They run a fleet of over 100 trucks (including those from their subsidiary) and reported strong growth this year: revenue rose to ₹49.4 crore and net profit hit ₹3.8 crore.
Listing on BSE SME platform today
Shares list on the BSE SME platform today (August 11). With a gray market premium of 33%, the stock could open around ₹100—showing strong investor buzz.
Funds raised will help buy more trucks, boost working capital, and support general business needs.