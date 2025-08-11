SME IPO of seafood exporter Essex Marine to debut today Business Aug 11, 2025

Kolkata-based Essex Marine is making its debut on the BSE SME platform after raising ₹23.01 crore through its IPO at ₹54 per share.

The IPO was subscribed 2.91 times overall, with retail investors showing strong interest (4.95x), but no big institutional buyers joined in.

The stock is expected to open around its issue price, as there's no buzz in the gray market.