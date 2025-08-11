Shreeji Shipping, Patel Retail IPOs to open on August 19

How the 2 companies plan to use their IPO proceeds

Shreeji Shipping plans to use most of its IPO funds to buy new dry bulk ships and pay down debt—basically expanding their fleet and cleaning up their balance sheet.

Patel Retail is looking to raise ₹250-300 crore, with the cash mainly going toward boosting working capital and reducing debt.

Both companies are expected to start trading on August 26, so keep an eye out if you want in early.