Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' sets record with ₹68cr overseas rights deal
What's the story
The overseas rights of the upcoming Tamil film Coolie, starring superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, have been sold for a whopping ₹68 crore.
This deal has reportedly set a new record for the highest overseas acquisition in Tamil cinema after Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming venture, Jana Nayagan.
The distribution house Ayngaran International has sealed this deal, making it Rajinikanth's biggest international sale to date.
Record-breaking deal
'Coolie' might have fetched higher price if not for clash
According to Pinkvilla, this deal is the second-highest overseas acquisition in Tamil cinema history.
The top five highest overseas deals are: Jana Nayagan (₹75cr), Coolie (₹68cr), Thug Life (₹63cr), Leo (₹60cr), and The Greatest Of All Time (₹53cr).
A trade source revealed to the portal that Coolie might have fetched an even higher price if it weren't for its box office clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2.
Both films will release on August 14, 2025.
Film details
'Coolie' made on ₹375cr budget; rights sold for ₹240cr
Coolie also stars veteran actors Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in pivotal roles.
The film's ensemble cast includes Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Satyaraj, and Pooja Hegde (dance number).
It is reportedly made on a massive budget of ₹375 crore (including print and advertising costs).
Interestingly, the makers have already recovered ₹230-₹240 crore through the sale of satellite, digital, and music rights.
Upcoming projects
Rajinikanth shooting for 'Jailer 2'
Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Jailer 2.
The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is a sequel to the 2023 hit Jailer, with Rajinikanth reprising his role as "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian.
The film also stars Mohanlal, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Shiva Rajkumar in cameo roles.