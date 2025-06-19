What's the story

The overseas rights of the upcoming Tamil film Coolie, starring superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, have been sold for a whopping ₹68 crore.

This deal has reportedly set a new record for the highest overseas acquisition in Tamil cinema after Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming venture, Jana Nayagan.

The distribution house Ayngaran International has sealed this deal, making it Rajinikanth's biggest international sale to date.