Delhi tops India list for highest abusive language usage
What's the story
Delhi has emerged as the state with the highest usage of abusive language, especially toward women, a nationwide survey has found. The survey was conducted over 11 years by the Selfie with Daughter Foundation and Maharishi Dayanand University. It covered nearly 70,000 people from different walks of life, including youth, teachers, doctors, auto drivers, students, and police personnel.
Abuse statistics
80% respondents in Delhi admitted to using abusive language
The survey found that 80% of respondents in Delhi admitted to using abusive language, with a major chunk directed at women. Alarmingly, 30% of female respondents also confessed to using such language. The survey highlighted the need for awareness about this issue and encouraged initiatives like polite conversation and tracking systems at home.
State comparisons
Punjab, UP, and Bihar follow Delhi on list
Punjab came second in the survey with 78% of respondents admitting to using abusive language. Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Bihar closely followed at 74% each. Rajasthan and Haryana recorded lower rates at 68% and 62%, respectively. Maharashtra stood at 58%, while neighboring Gujarat was slightly lower at 55%. Madhya Pradesh recorded a usage rate of 48%, followed by Uttarakhand at 45%.
Regional differences
North-East region had a much lower rate of abusive language
In stark contrast, the North-East region had a much lower rate of abusive language usage, ranging between 20% to 30%. Jammu and Kashmir had the lowest usage across India, with only 15% of respondents admitting to using abusive language. The survey was spearheaded by Dr Sunil Jaglan from Maharishi Dayanand University and founder of the Selfie with Daughter Foundation.