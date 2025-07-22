Delhi tops India list for highest abusive language usage

Delhi has emerged as the state with the highest usage of abusive language, especially toward women, a nationwide survey has found. The survey was conducted over 11 years by the Selfie with Daughter Foundation and Maharishi Dayanand University. It covered nearly 70,000 people from different walks of life, including youth, teachers, doctors, auto drivers, students, and police personnel.

Abuse statistics 80% respondents in Delhi admitted to using abusive language The survey found that 80% of respondents in Delhi admitted to using abusive language, with a major chunk directed at women. Alarmingly, 30% of female respondents also confessed to using such language. The survey highlighted the need for awareness about this issue and encouraged initiatives like polite conversation and tracking systems at home.

State comparisons Punjab, UP, and Bihar follow Delhi on list Punjab came second in the survey with 78% of respondents admitting to using abusive language. Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Bihar closely followed at 74% each. Rajasthan and Haryana recorded lower rates at 68% and 62%, respectively. Maharashtra stood at 58%, while neighboring Gujarat was slightly lower at 55%. Madhya Pradesh recorded a usage rate of 48%, followed by Uttarakhand at 45%.