Deadly storms kill 20, injure 150 across Pakistan's Punjab
What's the story
Severe storms have wreaked havoc in Pakistan's Punjab province, with reports indicating between 18 to 20 fatalities and injuries ranging from nearly 100 to over 150.
The storm hit several districts, including Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, and Mianwali.
Lahore alone reported 10 deaths and over 50 injuries due to heavy rains and strong winds.
Most fatalities were due to dilapidated buildings collapsing or people getting trapped under fallen billboards.
Disruptions
Storms disrupt transportation, damage infrastructure
The powerful windstorms and heavy rains paralyzed road and air traffic across the province. The storm also caused widespread power outages and damaged infrastructure.
Meanwhile, in Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, crops were extensively damaged due to gusty winds and hail. However, no casualties were reported in these areas.
Storms accompanied by heavy rainfall also led to water accumulation in several low-lying areas and trees falling at multiple spots.
Advisory
NDMA issues weather advisory, CM directs rescue teams
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had issued a weather advisory predicting isolated showers, thunderstorms, windstorms, and dust storms over the next 12 to 36 hours.
Vulnerable areas included Punjab, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In response to the severe weather conditions, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed administration and rescue teams to remain on high alert.
Advisory
NEOC issues impact-based advisory for Punjab
The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of NDMA has issued an impact-based advisory warning that strong winds and thunderstorms could uproot weak trees and lead to temporary power outages.
Dust storms pose a risk to fragile structures, rooftops, vehicles, and electrical infrastructure, while reduced visibility during storms may heighten the likelihood of road accidents.
Near-miss
Storms lead to near-disaster for private airline flight
A private airline flight from Karachi to Lahore narrowly escaped disaster due to severe turbulence during landing.
The plane was advised by air traffic control to return to Karachi after passengers were seen praying for a safe landing.
This incident highlights the widespread impact of the storms on transportation and infrastructure in Punjab province.