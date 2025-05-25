What's the story

Severe storms have wreaked havoc in Pakistan's Punjab province, with reports indicating between 18 to 20 fatalities and injuries ranging from nearly 100 to over 150.

The storm hit several districts, including Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, and Mianwali.

Lahore alone reported 10 deaths and over 50 injuries due to heavy rains and strong winds.

Most fatalities were due to dilapidated buildings collapsing or people getting trapped under fallen billboards.