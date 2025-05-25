What's the story

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that 120,141 H-1B visa applications have been selected for the fiscal year 2026.

This number is a significant drop from previous years, with a 27% decrease in eligible registrations compared to FY 2025.

The total number of registrations received by USCIS this year was 358,737, out of which only 343,981 were deemed eligible.