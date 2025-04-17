All Flipkart employees now have to work from office
What's the story
Walmart-owned Flipkart has decided to scrap its work-from-home (WFH) policy, calling all employees back to office five days a week.
The move comes as a major shift for the e-commerce giant, which had first adopted flexible remote work arrangements in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The phased return will take place over a few months.
Transition plan
Flipkart's gradual return to office
The return to office work will be gradual, with all employees returning in the coming months. Exceptions will be made based on valid reasons.
Further, employees will be given a certain number of days to work from home as per their choice.
A Flipkart representative confirmed the development, adding that most field roles have always worked from their respective places of work.
Official statement
Flipkart's spokesperson explains office return strategy
Responding to the policy change, a Flipkart spokesperson said, "We have been pursuing a gradual return to the office (similar to pre-COVID levels) for the past year and have seen increased interactions, synergies, and deeper collaboration across teams."
The representative added that returning to the office aims "to foster a strong sense of community for new hires and existing employees; and a shared focus on our common goal."
Industry trend
Competitors also end WFH policies
Flipkart's decision comes amid a broader industry trend. Rivals like Meesho, Amazon, Blinkit, and Zepto have already made five-day office attendance mandatory.
Amazon, for instance, recently asked all its employees to return to Bengaluru for work five days a week as it gears up to launch its own rapid delivery service.