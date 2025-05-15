What's the story

DeepMind, Google's artificial intelligence (AI) research and development lab, has unveiled a new AI system called AlphaEvolve.

Built to solve problems with "machine-gradable" solutions, AlphaEvolve has demonstrated the ability to optimize some of the infrastructure Google uses to train its AI models.

The company is now working on a UI to interact with this groundbreaking system and plans an early access program for select academics, ahead of a possible broader rollout.