Google says hackers targeting UK retailers now eyeing US stores
What's the story
Google has warned US retailers of the threat posed by a group of aggressive hackers, called "Scattered Spider."
The tech giant's cybersecurity division, led by analyst John Hultquist, warned that these cybercriminals are not just targeting UK retailers but also looking to set their sights on American companies.
Hultquist described these actors as "aggressive, creative," and particularly effective at circumventing mature security programs.
Cyber threat
Scattered Spider behind major UK retail hack
The group "Scattered Spider" is believed to be behind a major cyber-attack on UK retail giant Marks & Spencer (M&S).
The attack has disrupted M&S's online operations since April 25.
The group is known for targeting specific sectors, and Hultquist predicts that they will continue their focus on retail for the foreseeable future.
Data breach
M&S confirms data breach, but no financial information compromised
M&S confirmed that some customer data was compromised in the recent cyber-attack, but assured that no payment or card details were stolen.
The affected information includes names, addresses, and order histories.
The company acknowledged the breach in a statement saying, "Today, we are writing to customers informing them that due to the sophisticated nature of the incident, some of their personal customer data has been taken."
Previous attacks
Scattered Spider's history of high-profile hacks
The Scattered Spider group has a history of disruptive cyberattacks on both sides of the Atlantic.
In 2023, they gained notoriety for breaching the security systems of MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment, two major casino operators.
Law enforcement agencies have found it challenging to manage these hacking groups due to their elusive nature, youthful members, and lack of cooperation from victims.