10 dead in Colombia university outing bus accident
What's the story
A tragic bus accident in western Colombia has left at least 10 people dead and 11 others injured.
The incident involved a bus carrying 26 passengers, including students, professors, and staff of Humboldt University.
The vehicle was on its way from Tolima to Quindio when it lost control on the Helicoil Bridge in the Quindio region.
Accident details
Driver's loss of control causes deadly accident
Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver lost control of the bus, leading to a crash into the barrier on Helicoil Bridge.
Police commander Luis Fernando Atuesta said, "Several passengers were ejected and fell into the abyss."
The investigation is ongoing to determine the exact conditions that led to this tragic accident.
University response
University declares mourning period, confirms casualties
Humboldt University in the city of Armenia has confirmed the casualties and declared two days of mourning.
The university director, Diego Fernando Jaramillo Lopez, expressed the painful loss of several colleagues, students, professors, and administrators.
The bus was carrying "22 students, two teachers and a communications officer," he added.
Road accidents are a major cause of death in Colombia, with an average of 22 traffic deaths per day in 2024.