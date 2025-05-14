What's the story

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently disclosed that Generation Z (born between 1997 to 2012) is turning to ChatGPT for major life decisions.

Speaking at Sequoia Capital's AI Ascent event, Altman said these young users are not just using the chatbot for casual chats or silly tasks.

They are actually depending on it as a digital confidant to help them navigate different areas of their lives like relationships and career planning.