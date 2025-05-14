Gen Z consulting ChatGPT before taking life decisions: Sam Altman
What's the story
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently disclosed that Generation Z (born between 1997 to 2012) is turning to ChatGPT for major life decisions.
Speaking at Sequoia Capital's AI Ascent event, Altman said these young users are not just using the chatbot for casual chats or silly tasks.
They are actually depending on it as a digital confidant to help them navigate different areas of their lives like relationships and career planning.
AI companion
Working as a digital confidant
Altman highlighted how deep Gen Z's reliance on ChatGPT is, saying, "They don't really make life decisions without asking ChatGPT what they should do."
He implied that these young users benefit from the AI's context-awareness regarding their relationships and conversations.
This trend shows how this generation views and uses artificial intelligence in their everyday lives.
Integration
ChatGPT as an operating system
Further elaborating on the complex ways younger users are weaving ChatGPT into their lives, Altman likened it to an operating system.
He said these people have created complex workflows around the AI, linking it to a ton of files and memorizing intricate prompts.
This level of engagement indicates a deeper interaction with AI than what we've seen in older generations.
Adaptation
Usage varies across generations
Altman also emphasized the various ways in which different age groups are using ChatGPT.
He indicated that older generations see it as a replacement for Google, while those in their 20s and 30s perceive it as a life advisor.
College students, as Altman said, are taking it as an operating system, further showcasing the varied use cases of this technology across age groups.
Engagement
ChatGPT usage among US college students
A report from OpenAI in February showed that US college students are some of the most engaged users of ChatGPT. Not only do they use it frequently, but they also integrate it deeply into their daily lives.
The finding corroborates a New York Magazine feature showcasing the trend of students using AI to help them with their studies.
Trend
Teens also turning to ChatGPT
The trend of using ChatGPT isn't just limited to college students. A January 2024 survey by Pew Research found that 26% of US teens aged 13-17 utilized ChatGPT for schoolwork, a significant jump from only 13% in 2023.