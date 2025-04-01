What's the story

Apple has officially launched its suite of AI features, Apple Intelligence, in India.

The new system comes integrated into the latest versions of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4.

Apple Intelligence provides a range of features aimed at enhancing user experience while keeping privacy at the forefront.

For iPhones, Apple Intelligence is compatible with the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all models in the iPhone 16 series.