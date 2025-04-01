Apple Intelligence launched in India—Can your iPhone create Ghibli images?
What's the story
Apple has officially launched its suite of AI features, Apple Intelligence, in India.
The new system comes integrated into the latest versions of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4.
Apple Intelligence provides a range of features aimed at enhancing user experience while keeping privacy at the forefront.
For iPhones, Apple Intelligence is compatible with the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all models in the iPhone 16 series.
Writing tools
Improved writing tools and photo management
Apple Intelligence brings improved writing tools that can rewrite, proofread, or summarize text on different apps such as Mail, Messages, Notes, and even third-party platforms.
You can also tweak your tone for different contexts, be it professional or friendly.
Plus, the Photos app now has a Clean Up tool to remove unwanted objects from photos without changing their essence.
Visual tools
AI-powered visual tools and call management
Apple Intelligence supercharges the Photos app with a Memories feature that generates photo-based movies from typed descriptions.
With Image Playground feature, you can even generate AI-generated images in different styles or custom emojis that look like your friends/family.
By combining concepts, text descriptions, and people from your photo library you can also create Studio Ghibli-like images—a trend popularized by ChatGPT.
The Phone and Notes apps also get call recording, transcription, and AI-generated summaries for meetings or interviews.
Smart assistant
Enhanced Siri and visual intelligence features
The Apple Intelligence system features an enhanced Siri that understands context better for more natural conversations.
It can even tap into ChatGPT when required to respond to complex queries or create content.
Plus, Visual Intelligence can assist users in identifying objects, translating text on the fly, and creating events from details in photos or flyers.
Privacy focus
Apple Intelligence prioritizes user privacy
Apple Intelligence is built with a strong focus on user privacy. Most of the work is done on-device, meaning your data stays on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
For bigger models needing more processing power, Private Cloud Compute executes AI models on Apple's servers in a secure manner without storing any data.
Access guide
How to access Apple Intelligence on your device?
To access Apple Intelligence, users will have to update their device to the latest software.
They can do this by heading over to Settings - General - Software Update and installing iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, or macOS Sequoia 15.4.
Macs and iPads that support Apple Intelligence include all the models with M-series chips.
Once updated, Apple Intelligence models will automatically download on the device when connected to Wi-Fi and a power source for optimal speed.