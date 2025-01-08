What's the story

Indonesia has decided to continue with a ban on the sale of Apple's iPhone 16, saying the tech giant's proposed $1 billion investment plan is insufficient.

The plan involves building a local factory for AirTags, an accessory device.

However, as industry minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said, this doesn't meet Indonesia's domestic content rules which require partial production of smartphones or their components within the country.