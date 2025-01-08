Mark Zuckerberg's $900K 'Hand Made 1' watch grabs attention
What's the story
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced the end of his company's fact-checking partnerships in the US on Tuesday (US local time).
In a video message, he stated that Meta would now prioritize free speech and stop using third-party fact-checkers.
What caught the attention of netizens, however, was the luxury timepiece he wore during the message: a Greubel Forsey 'Hand Made 1' watch, valued at nearly $900K.
Luxury timepiece
Only 2-3 'Hand Made 1' models are produced each year
What makes the luxury watch special is that Greubel Forsey states on its website that it produces only two to three Hand Made 1 models each year.
The website also reveals that the watch is made of 281 parts—with most of them crafted in-house by the watchmaker.
This isn't the first time Zuckerberg has shown interest in luxury watches.
In September, he wore a rose gold De Bethune DB 25 Starry Varius, priced around $90K, during a podcast.
Luxury timepieces
Zuckerberg's luxury watch collection and net worth
Zuckerberg, who was once famous for his plain gray T-shirts and navy zip-up hoodies, has been seen donning a few rare high-end watches over the past few months.
His collection features luxury timepieces by Patek Philippe, Jaeger-LeCoultre, De Bethune, and two pieces by FP Journe.
Meanwhile, Forbes reported that Zuckerberg overtook Oracle founder Larry Ellison on Monday to become the world's third wealthiest person with a net worth of $217.7 billion.
Policy overhaul
Zuckerberg's commitment to free speech and policy changes
Following US President Donald Trump's return to the White House, Zuckerberg has promised to prioritize free speech.
He said Meta would "work with President Trump to push back on governments around the world that are going after American companies and pushing to censor more."
He also announced plans for a "community notes" mechanism similar to Elon Musk's X on Twitter.
Content moderation
Meta to lift restrictions on immigration and gender topics
Zuckerberg also revealed plans to "get rid of a bunch of restrictions on topics like immigration and gender" that were "out of touch with mainstream discourse."
The new system will be implemented in the US over the next two months and expanded globally within a year.
Meta's apps will now primarily check for harmful content if reported by users, except in cases involving terrorism.