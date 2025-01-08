What's the story

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced the end of his company's fact-checking partnerships in the US on Tuesday (US local time).

In a video message, he stated that Meta would now prioritize free speech and stop using third-party fact-checkers.

What caught the attention of netizens, however, was the luxury timepiece he wore during the message: a Greubel Forsey 'Hand Made 1' watch, valued at nearly $900K.