Zuckerberg's necklace is engraved with a Jewish prayer he sings to his daughters

'For my daughters': Mark Zuckerberg reveals story behind gold chain

By Akash Pandey 11:32 am Jul 26, 202411:32 am

What's the story Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has finally addressed the internet's curiosity regarding his recent appearances sporting a gold chain and pendant. In an interview, he revealed the sentimental value behind the accessory, explaining it's not just a fashion statement. The pendant is engraved with a Jewish prayer called "Mi Shebeirach," which which translates to "May we have the courage to make our lives a blessing." Zuckerberg shared that he recites this prayer to his daughters before they sleep.

Public response

Social media reacts to his necklace revelation

Zuckerberg's revelation about his necklace was met with positive responses from social media users. One user praised the Meta CEO, stating, "as he makes his life more public, we find out what a great person he is." Others expressed admiration and related to the sentiment behind the prayer. Previously, Zuckerberg had mentioned that the necklace held sentimental value and serves as a constant reminder of this personal ritual.

Twitter Post

Here's what Zuckerberg said about the gold chain

Changes

Fashion evolution reflects personal growth

Zuckerberg's fashion choices have evolved over time, reflecting a more personal aspect of his life. In 2014, he announced in a Facebook forum that he wore the same color T-shirt every day to minimize decision-making and focus on serving the community. The recent explanation about his necklace provides further insight into the personal significance of his accessories, revealing a shift from simplicity to sentimentality in his style choices.

Family significance

A symbol of family and faith

The gold-colored chain is not just an accessory for Zuckerberg, but a symbol of his commitment to his family and faith. He emphasized the importance of being present for his children's bedtime, stating, "I try to be around for bedtime and when I hang out with my kids it is meaningful for me and my family."