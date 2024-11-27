Summarize Simplifying... In short Threads, a platform by Meta, has seen a surge in popularity with over a million new users daily for the past three months, reaching 275 million active users monthly.

Threads boasts over 275 million monthly active users

Threads gains 35 million new sign-ups amid X user exodus

What's the story Threads has seen a massive spike in user sign-ups this November, crossing the 35 million mark. The latter half of November has been especially fruitful, with another 20 million users joining the platform since November 14. This surge comes after the initial influx of 15 million new users that Instagram head Adam Mosseri reported in the first two weeks of November. Since Donald Trump's win, thousands of users have quit X and moved to alternatives such as Threads and Bluesky.

Rapid growth

Over 1M sign-ups every day for almost 3 months now

Threads has been consistently luring over a million new users every day for almost three months now, a Meta spokesperson told Axios. During last month's Q3 earnings call, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Threads boasts over 275 million monthly active users. The rapid growth highlights the growing popularity and user acceptance of Meta's platform.

Competitive response

Threads responds to Bluesky's growth with platform updates

Bluesky has also witnessed a surge in user interest. It grew to 15 million users earlier this month and has been adding roughly a million new sign-ups daily for the last few days. Now, its user base stands at over 22 million. In response to Bluesky's expansion, Mosseri confirmed Threads has implemented several updates including custom following feeds and a test allowing users to set its follows-only feed as the default in the Threads app.