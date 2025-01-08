What's the story

Leading online travel booking company MakeMyTrip has introduced a new part payment option for international flight bookings.

The feature, which is a first-of-its-kind, lets travelers book their tickets by paying just 10-40% of the total fare in the beginning.

The rest can be paid either before the travel date or within 45 days of booking, whichever is earlier.

Notably, there are no extra charges for this.