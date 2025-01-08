Planning an international trip? MakeMyTrip now offers part payment option
What's the story
Leading online travel booking company MakeMyTrip has introduced a new part payment option for international flight bookings.
The feature, which is a first-of-its-kind, lets travelers book their tickets by paying just 10-40% of the total fare in the beginning.
The rest can be paid either before the travel date or within 45 days of booking, whichever is earlier.
Notably, there are no extra charges for this.
Traveler's relief
A solution to a common travel challenge
The Part Payment Option is aimed at solving a common problem of travelers, particularly those traveling with larger families or groups.
Such travelers often struggle to pay the whole ticket amount in one go while booking an international flight.
The new feature gives them the flexibility to change their confirmed bookings after making the full payment.
Executive insight
MakeMyTrip's COO comments on the new feature
Commenting on the introduction of this feature, Saujanya Shrivastava, Chief Operating Officer - Flights, Holidays and Gulf at MakeMyTrip, said, "Making travel simpler and more accessible is central to our mission."
Shrivastava further claimed that this industry-first part-payment feature exemplifies their commitment to empowering more Indians to book international flights with greater convenience and flexibility.
User adoption
Positive response and usage instructions for new feature
The part payment option has already witnessed encouraging adoption, especially for bookings over ₹1 lakh.
Solo travelers, couples, and families are utilizing this choice for both long-haul and short-haul international flights.
To use the part payment option, users have to visit MakeMyTrip's website/app, select an international flight and part-payment option at checkout.
They can then pay 10-40% of the fare upfront, and the rest as per due date.