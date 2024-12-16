Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple is reportedly developing a foldable iPhone and a larger iPad, with the iPad being the main focus.

Despite making significant progress, challenges with the hinge and display cover may delay the iPhone's launch until 2026 and the iPad's until 2028.

The new technology aims to eliminate the visible crease seen on current foldable screens.

The foldable iPhone will have a screen of at least 7.0-inch

Apple is working on a foldable iPhone and iPad: Report

By Akash Pandey 10:00 am Dec 16, 202410:00 am

What's the story Apple is said to be working on two foldable devices, which will be launched in the coming years. One model, as per The Wall Street Journal, will be a larger device with a 19-inch display that could compete with desktop monitors. The other will be a smaller foldable iPhone with a screen larger than the 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Screen without the visible crease

Bloomberg has given more insight into Apple's foldable technology efforts. The bigger device is said to be a giant iPad, which has been the main focus of Apple's work. In addition to this project, Apple is also "exploring" a foldable iPhone, the report says. The company is reportedly making a lot of progress in developing a screen without the visible crease we see on current foldable screens when opened.

Foldable iPhone to hit market by 2026

The Journal further reports that Apple has been working on both devices for years. The firm is reportedly planning a 2026 launch for the iPhone, and the iPad by around 2028, but these product launches might be pushed back by a year due to the issues with the hinge and display cover. This means that while Apple is making strides in its foldable technology development, there are still challenges to overcome before these innovative devices can hit the market.