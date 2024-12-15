Summarize Simplifying... In short A recent study has found that regular use of paracetamol among the elderly can lead to heart, kidney, and gastrointestinal complications.

The findings have prompted calls for a reassessment of paracetamol's use, particularly as a first-line treatment for osteoarthritis.

Paracetamol linked to gastrointestinal, heart related complications among elderly: Study

By Chanshimla Varah 08:44 pm Dec 15, 2024

What's the story Paracetamol, a widely used OTC drug, may raise the risk of gastrointestinal, heart, and kidney-related complications in adults aged 65 and above. A new study by researchers from the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom has found that paracetamol use was associated with a 24% increase in the risk of peptic ulcer bleeding and a 36% rise in lower gastrointestinal bleeding.

The study also associated paracetamol usage with a 19% increased risk of chronic kidney disease, a 9% higher chance of heart failure, and a 7% rise in hypertension. Although widely used for treating mild-to-moderate fever and advised as the first-line treatment for osteoarthritis, some studies have raised questions over its efficacy in pain relief. They have also flagged possible gastrointestinal side effects from long-term usage.

The study examined health records of 180,483 people aged 65 and above who were repeatedly prescribed paracetamol (more than two prescriptions within six months). Their records were compared with those of 402,478 people of the same age who were not repeatedly prescribed paracetamol. The participants had been registered with a UK general practitioner for at least a year between 1998 and 2018.

The study's authors said their findings indicate a high occurrence of renal, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal side effects among older people prescribed paracetamol repeatedly in the UK. Lead researcher Weiya Zhang from the University of Nottingham's School of Medicine said, "Due to its perceived safety, paracetamol has long been recommended as the first line drug treatment for osteoarthritis by many treatment guidelines."