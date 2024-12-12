'Blessing': Spike Lee on fifth collaboration with Denzel Washington
Acclaimed director Spike Lee recently gushed over actor Denzel Washington in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla at the Red Sea International Film Festival. The two are reuniting for the fifth time for a new project, Highest 2 Lowest. Lee credited Washington for the inspiration behind the venture, saying he was a part of the project before him and it was a "blessing."
Lee and Washington: A dynamic duo in Hollywood
Lee fondly called his friendship with Washington "The Dynamic Duo—not Batman and Robin—D and Lee." He also praised the actor's performance in Malcolm X—a film they had collaborated on. Lee stressed that working with Washington never felt like a job but a "blessing." While talking about their 2006's Inside Man, Lee was surprised by how quickly time had flown since its release. He said, "I didn't know that Inside Man was 18 years ago," adding that it feels like yesterday.
Lee's high praise for A$AP Rocky's acting debut
In their upcoming film Highest 2 Lowest, rapper A$AP Rocky will be making his acting debut. When asked about Rocky's role, Lee praised the rapper-turned-actor. He called him a "great actor" who plays a "kidnapper" in Highest 2 Lowest. This new venture is reportedly an Apple original movie, produced in partnership with A24. It is another exciting collaboration between Washington and Lee, who have previously worked together on Mo' Better Blues, Malcolm X, He Got Game, and Inside Man.