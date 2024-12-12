Summarize Simplifying... In short Spike Lee and Denzel Washington are teaming up for their fifth collaboration, an Apple original movie titled "Highest 2 Lowest".

Lee praises Washington's performances in their past projects, calling their partnership a "blessing".

The film also marks rapper A$AP Rocky's acting debut, who Lee commends as a "great actor". Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Highest 2 Lowest' is currently in production

'Blessing': Spike Lee on fifth collaboration with Denzel Washington

By Tanvi Gupta 06:39 pm Dec 12, 202406:39 pm

What's the story Acclaimed director Spike Lee recently gushed over actor Denzel Washington in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla at the Red Sea International Film Festival. The two are reuniting for the fifth time for a new project, Highest 2 Lowest. Lee credited Washington for the inspiration behind the venture, saying he was a part of the project before him and it was a "blessing."

Dynamic partnership

Lee and Washington: A dynamic duo in Hollywood

Lee fondly called his friendship with Washington "The Dynamic Duo—not Batman and Robin—D and Lee." He also praised the actor's performance in Malcolm X—a film they had collaborated on. Lee stressed that working with Washington never felt like a job but a "blessing." While talking about their 2006's Inside Man, Lee was surprised by how quickly time had flown since its release. He said, "I didn't know that Inside Man was 18 years ago," adding that it feels like yesterday.

New talent

Lee's high praise for A$AP Rocky's acting debut

In their upcoming film Highest 2 Lowest, rapper A$AP Rocky will be making his acting debut. When asked about Rocky's role, Lee praised the rapper-turned-actor. He called him a "great actor" who plays a "kidnapper" in Highest 2 Lowest. This new venture is reportedly an Apple original movie, produced in partnership with A24. It is another exciting collaboration between Washington and Lee, who have previously worked together on Mo' Better Blues, Malcolm X, He Got Game, and Inside Man.